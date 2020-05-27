Esther WHELAN

Guest Book
  • "For our much loved Aunty and Friend. Though her smile is..."
    - Malita, Graeme and Robin.
  • "Warren & Vivian, Dawn and I are sorry to here of the..."
    - Grant & Dawn Sutherland
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Eastern Cemetery
Death Notice


logoWHELAN, Esther Thelma:
After a short illness, Esther passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Homestead Ilam Rest Home, Christchurch. Adored wife of the late Harold. Cherished mum of Warren and Vivien, and Clark and Sue. Special friend of Linda. Much loved Nana of Tash and Lachie, Arron and Nicky, Mason and Moana, Josh and Sammie, Lexi and Cody. Doting Great-Nana of Ruby, Pippa, Savannah, Oliver, Ollie, Xander, Cooper, Nixon and Heath. Family wish to acknowledge the 'superb' care given to Esther at Homestead Ilam Rest Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland can be left at the service. A Celebration of Esther's life will be held on Friday, May 29, 1.30pm, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Interment at Eastern Cemetery will follow. Messages to 633 Tay Street, Invercargill, or to Esther's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

logo
Published in Southland Times from May 27 to May 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.