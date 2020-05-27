WHELAN, Esther Thelma:
After a short illness, Esther passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Homestead Ilam Rest Home, Christchurch. Adored wife of the late Harold. Cherished mum of Warren and Vivien, and Clark and Sue. Special friend of Linda. Much loved Nana of Tash and Lachie, Arron and Nicky, Mason and Moana, Josh and Sammie, Lexi and Cody. Doting Great-Nana of Ruby, Pippa, Savannah, Oliver, Ollie, Xander, Cooper, Nixon and Heath. Family wish to acknowledge the 'superb' care given to Esther at Homestead Ilam Rest Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland can be left at the service. A Celebration of Esther's life will be held on Friday, May 29, 1.30pm, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Interment at Eastern Cemetery will follow. Messages to 633 Tay Street, Invercargill, or to Esther's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from May 27 to May 29, 2020