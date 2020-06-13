McLELLAN, Erroll Lang:
Passed away at Hospice Southland, on June 6, 2020, aged 70 years. Loved husband of the late Marilyn. Loved father of Kerilee, and Megan. Cherished Grandfather of Jet, and Asha. A much loved brother of Morris. A service to celebrate Erroll's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, Fox St, Invercargill, on Friday, June 26, at 2.00pm. Messages to 100 Jenkin St, Strathern 9812.
"He was deeply loved, and will be sadly missed"
Published in Southland Times from June 13 to June 20, 2020