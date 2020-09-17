HOLDEN, Errol:
Peacefully, at Clutha Views Lifecare, Balclutha, on September 15, 2020. Aged 82 years. Loved husband of Marie, much-loved dad, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad of Blake and Diana, Mitchell, and Alex; Jo and Fraser, Anna and Kaleb, and Charlotte; Steve and Sharlene, Paige and Josh, Guy and Dana; Miles and Rebecca, Seth, and Shane. Funeral notice to follow. Messages C/- 7 Allan Street, Waiwera South 9584.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services 2020 Ltd
Balclutha
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 17, 2020