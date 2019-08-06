DAVISON, Errol Douglas:
Passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Albany Rest Home, Gore, aged 81 years. Dearly loved brother of June King (Dannevirke), Noeleen Meechang (Christchurch), Janeen Sinclair (Oamaru), and of all his late brothers and sisters. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews, and friend of Ron and Margaret Hargest (Gore). A service for Errol will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Thursday, August 8, at 11.00am. Private cremation has been held.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 6, 2019