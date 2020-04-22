Errol BUCHANAN

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy to Errol's family at this sad time. He..."
    - Hamish Calder
  • "Our love and deepest condolences to the family of Errol..."
    - Helen Ruke
  • "Our sympathies to Errols family. Absolutely top guy and..."
    - Ben Crooks
  • "Our sincere sympathy to Errol's family at this sad time. He..."
    - David Anderson
  • "Much love to Emery and whanau, sending our kindest thoughts..."
    - Lizzy Cooper
Death Notice


logoBUCHANAN, Errol Walter:
Passed away suddenly on April 20, 2020 doing what he loved working on the farm; in his 79th year. Son of the late Herald and Ena Buchanan. Loved and respected partner of Emery. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Jacki, Garry and Sheryl, Carmen, Claudine, Susann, Elan and Andrew. Loved grandad of Craig, Abbey, Rebecca; Mark, Paul, Tracey; Kayla, Tanesha, Allanah, Hylam; Milani;and poppa of Joseph. and great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law and uncle of all the Buchanan family. Due to covid 19 restrictions a memorial service to celebrate Errol's life will be held at a later date. Messages to 372 Scott st Invercargill 9812 or on Errol's tribute page www.frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.

Published in Southland Times on Apr. 22, 2020
