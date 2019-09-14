MILLS,

Ernest Carlton (Peter):

Passed away peacefully at his home, Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village, Stoke, on September 11, 2019, in his 91st year. Much loved husband of the late Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Patricia, Richard and Susan, Elspeth and Don Everitt, and a much loved grandfather and great- grandfather. Messages c/- 171 Totara View Road, Wakefield 7095. In lieu of flowers, donations to Queenstown Lakes District Air Rescue Trust would be appreciated and may be made at bit.ly/ecmills1109 or at the service. A private family cremation has been held. A Memorial Service for Peter will be held at Tasman Bay Cruising Club, 11 Cross Quay, Port Nelson, on Friday, September 20, 2019, commencing at 10.30am. A further memorial service will be held in Invercargill at a later date to be advised.





