CONWAY,
Ernest Joseph (Ernie):
Of Alexandra. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Ranui Home, Alexandra, aged 94. Dearly loved son of the late David and Bertha. Loved cousin to Bill and Edith Reid. A graveside service for Ernie will be held at the Roxburgh Cemetery on Thursday, November 14, at 1.30pm. The family thank the staff of Ranui Home for their wonderful care of Ernie. Messages to 66 Ashworth Street, Alexandra 9320.
Cared for by
Affinity Funerals
Central Otago
& Lakes District
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 12, 2019