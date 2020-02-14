LARSEN, Erik:
Peacefully, in the care of the wonderful staff at Mossbrae Healthcare, Mosgiel, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020; aged 86 years. Much loved husband and partner of the late Inger, cherished father and father-in-law of Monica and David McAllister (Invercargill), and Jo and Richard Morshuis, treasured Granddad of Jennie and Jerram, Andrew, and Phil; Jamie and Jared, and Brooke. At Erik's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to 1 McGlashan Street, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020