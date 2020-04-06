VERDONK, Eric:
Passed away in the loving care of his family, at home in Auckland, on April 3, 2020, aged 60 years. Cherished husband of Mandy (nee Aitchison), and dearly loved father of Sieska and Hugo. A wonderful son of Corrie and Lambert, and brother of Bert and the late Josina.
A true legend of the
New Zealand Rowing community and a great friend to many.
Special thanks to the staff at North Shore Hospital who helped care for Eric in recent weeks. There will be a family cremation this week followed by a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 6, 2020