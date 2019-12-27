TAYLOR, Eric John:
Peacefully and with much sadness with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat. Loved father and father-in-law of Vicky and Peter Brough, Grant and Maria (Maxx), and Craig and Gill. An adored grandad of Dale and Tina, Cory and Larissa, Nerissa and Mick, Kyra, Bree and great-grandad of Rhya. Loved brother of Brian and Linda, Neil and Maureen, Wayne and Jenny. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews.
"Now at deserved peace."
A service to celebrate Eric's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Monday, December 30, at 2.00pm, the service will conclude with a private cremation. Messages to 54 Dipton Street, Invercargill 9812. Eric's family would like to thank the staff of Medical Ward, Southland Hospital, Hospice Southland and St John for their care of Eric.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019