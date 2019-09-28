MILLER, Eric David:
Answered his call to Christ on Thursday, September 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband and soulmate of Anne. Treasured father and father-in-law of the late Sandra, Joanne and Mauray Ganter (Auckland), Michelle and Jason. Loved grangie and grandad of Evelyn, Amy, Jessica, Liam and Laura. A service to celebrate Eric's life will be held in the All Saints Church, Dee St, Gladstone, Invercargill, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 47 Thurso Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019