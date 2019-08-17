HENDERSON, Eric Bruce:
Of Bluff, aged 50. Passed peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019. Beloved son of Bruce and Gloria. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Andrew and Beth, Rosemary and Gary Chalmers. Much loved Dad of Schyler, Levi, and Renae; and his grand-daughter Eleora. Much loved uncle of Matthew, and George Chalmers; Tyler, Josh, Riley, and Reid Henderson. Loved Grandson of Fred and Myrtle Flutey, and Mervyn and Janet Henderson (all deceased). A service to celebrate Eric's life will be held at the graveside, Greenpoint Cemetery on Monday, August 19, at 2.30pm. Messages can be sent to 262 Marine Parade, Bluff 9814. Tribute messages may be left at
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019