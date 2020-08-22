TILY, Emma (Lewis):

On Monday, August 17, 2020, after a short struggle with cancer, Emma lost the strength to remain with her family in Queensland; aged 54 years. Bruce her partner, and best friend for over half their lives, will hang onto memories of Emma who was the proud Mum to their boys, William and Owain. As a family, we too will miss Emma who was vibrant, loved life and has now left a gap within the lives of Sally and Ross, and was a special Aunty to Mandy and Brad.



The years may wipe out many things,

But some they wipe out never,

Like memories of those happy times,

When we were all together.



