Acknowledgement

BAGLEY,

Emma Joyce (nee Duncan):

31.1.1981 - 08.12.2018

Leonard, Eva and Flynn Bagley, Bruce and Christine Duncan, Alan, Suz and Gray Duncan, Joyce and Stan Gray, and extended family would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the many individuals and groups in response to Em's tragic death on 8th December 2018.

To the wonderful residents of the Windsor community who provided support and assistance being first to arrive on such a tragic scene, our immeasurable thanks.

To the emergency response teams consisting of St John's Paramedics, the N.Z. Fire Service and the N.Z. Police, your outstanding professionalism will never be forgotten.

To the Air Ambulance Crews and the Health Professionals at Christchurch Hospital, the Nursing and Medical professionals at Southland Hospital (many of you being dear friends and colleagues of Em's), for all your overwhelming and continued support, love and care extended to all our family.

To the many people who attended Em's farewell, those who delivered eulogies, pall bearers, members of the Hospital community who provided a huge Guard of Honour, your love and support was deeply appreciated.

For the many cards, emails, phone calls and visits to our homes with food, gifts and unwavering love and support.

To the amazing people from the Salford School Community including Robin Harris, The Board, The P.T.A, the entire teaching and administration staff, parents and students, your love and care in the support of Eva and Flynn has been "out of this world".

To the S.D.H.B. for your care and support of Len in his recovery from critical injuries and his subsequent return to work.

To Hamish MacPherson from J Fraser and Sons, your empathy, love and wise council was very much appreciated.

To Peter Noble, your gentle and loving guidance as you walked with us through this tragic time was a great comfort to our family.

To Maree from Victim Support, your presence with us as we negotiated our way thoughout this difficult time has helped give us the strength we have needed and will continue to need beyond this point.

To Blue Star Taxis. We could not have asked for a more understanding support for our family and this is much appreciated.

To Lodge St John and the Freemason movement. It is difficult to find the words to express our thanks for your kindness, love and support.

To the numerous individuals groups and organisations who arranged fundraising and made financial contributions in support for our family your generosity was very much appreciated.

And to the Invercargill and wider Southland Community consisting of family, friends and also many people unknown to us, your many acts of kindness have been humbling and has shown us that even through a very dark time in our lives, we live in a wonderful community.

Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement as many addresses are unknown to us.

Sleep Well Our Precious Em.

So Deeply loved and missed.





