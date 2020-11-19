de RIJK, Elza Jessie
(formerly Macdonald)
(nee McAra):
22.05.1934 - 17.11.2020
Passed away peacefully at Enliven Vickery Court. Dearly loved mother of Jill, Shane*, and Maree. Loved Gran of Jeremy, Matthew, Maia, Tahinga (T.J.), Tina, Jason, and Kelvin. Great-Gran of Tyrone, Maveric, Branden, Cooper, Jack, and Sarah. Loved sister of Stanley*, Raymond*, Peter*, Sidney*, and Margaret. Elza will be resting at 133 Moana Street, Invercargill until her service. A service for Elza will be held at 1.00pm on Monday, November 23, at First Church, Tay St, Invercargill, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 133 Moana St, Rosedale, Invercargill 9810 or can be left on Elza's obituary page at
www.distinctfunerals.co.nz
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020