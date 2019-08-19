NEWBERY, Elvia Noeline:
Elvia's family wish to advise relatives and friends of her sudden passing at home on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Loving wife of the late Harry, and mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn, Auriole and Wal, Nigel and Kerry, and Kim and Pene. Adored Nanny of Matthew and Cherie, and Natasha; Josh and Aimee, and Abby; John and Danelle, Tom, Kylie, and Jamie. Special Great-Nanny and Great-Great-Nanny to all her grandchildren. Friend to Brian, and Marise. A service to celebrate Elvia's life will be held in the Temuka RSA, Lounge King Street, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11.00am. Donations to St John Ambulance Temuka would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 26 King Street, Temuka.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 19, 2019