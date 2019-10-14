ELLISON, Elva Louise:
Elva passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in Invercargill. Very much loved Mum to Robbie and Bill Uru. Loved Nana to Storm and Samantha Uru (UK,) and Jade and Georgia Uru (Auckland). Dearly loved only sister and sister-in-law of Denis* and Helen Johnston (Christchurch), and Don* Johnston and Annette Paki. Rest in peace now. Many thanks to the staff at Salisbury wing Rowena Jackson for their kind care and support. Messages to Robbie Uru, at 32 Neas Rd, RD 2, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)
"A Mum and her Daughter's Love Never Dies"
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019