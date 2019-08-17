BUCHANAN,

Elsie Elizabeth Esther:



11.8.1925 - 14.6.2019

Lynn, John, Albert, Lynda and extended families wish to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported them at the time of Mum's passing. Our sincere thanks to all who attended Elsie's service, visited, brought food, flowers and lovely messages of sympathy. Special thanks to Dr Ewan Adam, the Staff at Rowena Jackson, and her caregivers and helpers at Spar Bush for many years. Elsie is finally with her beloved Ian. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement and appreciation.



"Those we love don't go away

They walk beside us every day"



