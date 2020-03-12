COCHRANE, Elma Violet

(nee Robertson):

Peacefully at Tainui Rest Home with family by her side, on Friday, March 6, 2020, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Murray and Shona (New Plymouth), and Judy and George (Scotland). Loved Grandma of Craig and Laura (England), Paul and Hiroko (Japan), Euan and Courtney (USA), and Tim and Anna (England). All messages can be sent to Elma's family at 5 Azalea Place, Brooklands, New Plymouth 4310. Elma's family would like to thank the staff of Tainui for their care of mum. In accordance with Elma's wishes an intimate family gathering has been held.





