WOODS,
Ellen Elizabeth (Betty):
Died peacefully at 91 years on July 30, 2020, in the exceptional care of the staff at Perriam Wing, Clare House, Invercargill and her niece Jane Allen for all her support. Loved wife of the late Charles Arthur and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Kerry, Beth and Trevor Petersen and Philip. Loved Gran of Paul and Kerrina, Aimee and Ryan, Toni and Tom and Scott, and special Great-Gran of Gabby, Maddy, Katie, Alfie, Huey and Eden. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Don Collett and the late Dorothy Collett (nee Cross). Also a dearly loved and treasured Aunty of Jane, Anna, Jim, Richard and David. Dearly loved sister-in-law of David Phear, the late Margaret Phear (Woods), and the late Ngaire Woods. Also a dearly loved and treasured Aunty of Phillipa and Alan. A private cremation has taken place and a celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date. Messages to 9 McWilliam Avenue, Winton or [email protected]
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 1, 2020