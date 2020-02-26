Ellen RUTTER

Passed away peacefully at Southland Hospital, on Monday, February 24, 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of Tom Rutter, and the late Mervyn Murray, loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Trevor Peters, Derek and Signa Murray, Rex and Glenys Murray, Leigh O'Connell, mother-in-law of Barbara, Sue, and Wayne, and loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law, and aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate Fay's life will be held at the Waikaia Community Centre, 33 Wylam Street, on Friday, February 28, at 2.30pm. Messages to Karen Peters, 38 Smiths Road, RD2, Roxburgh 9572.

