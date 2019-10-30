ROWE,
Ellen Margaret (Nellie):
After a short struggle at Windsor Park Care Home, on Monday, October 28, 2019; aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rex. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lloyd and Margi (Blenheim); Scott and Ronnie (Perth); Rex and Lyn (Lorneville); Katee and Kim (Balclutha); Clare (Gore); and the late MacGregor. Also, friend of Jack; and Lorraine. Special Nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Nellie's life will be held in the Winton Presbyterian Church on Monday, November 4, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Forest Hill Cemetery. Messages may be sent to 53 Pinnacle Road, RD 5, Gore 9775 or to Ellen's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019