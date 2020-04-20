COUGHLAN,
Ellen Theresa (Jeannie):
On April 18, 2020 peacefully at Holmdene Rest Home, Balclutha; aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alfie, a cherished mother of Annie, and Eddie, a loved Grandma of Jamie, and Ayla, great-Grandma of James, and Rei, loved sister of Arnie, *Lionel, *Warren, and *Jockey Rogers. Due to Government restrictions, a private burial for Jeannie has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Jeannie's life will be held at a later date. Messages to 85 Eddystone Street, Kaitangata 9210. (*denotes deceased)
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha and Milton
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 20, 2020