Ellen COUGHLAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen COUGHLAN.
Service Information
Doug Nesbit
12 James St
Balclutha, Otago
034182814
Death Notice

COUGHLAN,
Ellen Theresa (Jeannie):
On April 18, 2020 peacefully at Holmdene Rest Home, Balclutha; aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alfie, a cherished mother of Annie, and Eddie, a loved Grandma of Jamie, and Ayla, great-Grandma of James, and Rei, loved sister of Arnie, *Lionel, *Warren, and *Jockey Rogers. Due to Government restrictions, a private burial for Jeannie has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Jeannie's life will be held at a later date. Messages to 85 Eddystone Street, Kaitangata 9210. (*denotes deceased)
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha and Milton
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.