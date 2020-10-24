Acknowledgement

The Baldwin family would like to thank you all for your love, kindness, and support with the passing of Mum, Nana, Great-Nana, and Great-Great-Nana. Thank you for the phone calls, cards, food, facebook messages and beautiful flowers. Thank you to everyone who attended Mums service, some of you travelled long distances. Thank you to the friends Mum made in the Pensioner Flats at Tuatapere and to the Day Care people and the Senior Citizens, also the ladies that took Mum shopping. Thank you to the staff of Macdonald & Weston for your kindness and just being there. Thankyou John Munro for stepping in for the service. We have come right around in a circle with the Munro Family from 1952 to 2020. Lastly thank you to all the staff at Vickery Court for your care and support of Mum during the last 2 years 10 months and a special thank you to the staff for their care and compassion shown to Mum and family in the last 5 days and nights. Thankyou Dr Adam and Mandy Pagan. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.







