Ellen BALDWIN

Service Information
Macdonald & Weston Funeral Home
131 Yarrow St
Invercargill , Southland
032182156
Service
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Waiau Town and Country Club
41 King Street
Tuatapere
Death Notice

BALDWIN,
Ellen Florence (nee Soper):
Peacefully at Vickery Court, on Thursday, September 17, 2020. In her 97th year. Loved wife of the late Peter Edwin Baldwin. Dearly loved and devoted Mum, Mum-in-law and friend of Daphne and Doug Stronach (Invercargill), Richard and Margaret (Tannum Sands Australia), Ngaire and Gary Holmes (Te Aroha), Diane Dennis (Hamilton), Judith and Ian Black (Invercargill), Sharon and Gordon Sanford (Tapanui), Michael and Cheryl (Tuatapere), Peter and Rose (Ohai), Lorraine and Trevor Bryan (Ashburton), Wendy and Gerard Adams (Te Waewae). Loved and cherished Nana of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchild in New Zealand, Australia, and USA. Loved Aunty Ellen of all her nieces and nephews.
"A special thank you to all the staff at Vickery Court for their love and care of Mum"
A service for Ellen will be held at the Waiau Town and Country Club, 41 King Street, Tuatapere, on Thursday, September 24, at 2.00pm. Messages to PO Box 632, Invercargill.

Published in Southland Times from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2020
