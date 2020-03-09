WILLIAMS,
Elizabeth Mary (Betty):
Passed away at Parata Resthome, Gore, on Saturday, March 7, 2020; aged 98 years. Wife of the late Herbert Morgan Williams. Beloved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Morgan and Barbara (Galloway), Richard (dec) and Yvonne Williams-Brick and Patrick Brick (Gore), Judith and John Hancock (Perth), Owen and Raewyn (Lake Hayes), John and Jules (Mosgiel).
R.I.P. Mum
A treasured Nana to 15 grandchildren, and Nana Betty to 21 great-grandchildren. Requiem Mass for Betty will be celebrated in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Ardwick Street, Gore, at 11.30am on Thursday, March 12, followed by burial at the Gore Cemetery. Rosary will be held in the Church at 6.30pm on Wednesday, March 11. Garden flowers only, or donations to Parata Resthome would be appreciated and may be left at the Church. Messages to 27a Ardwick Street, Gore 9710, or to Betty's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020