SOUTER,

Elizabeth Mary (Betty):

Mervyn, Elizabeth and Warren, Barbara and Peter, Kelly and Leeann, and families, wish to thank everyone for the phone calls, flowers, and baking. To the people who called in to visit, for all your caring thoughts and to the people who helped with Betty's care over the years. There is so many people to name but thank you all for what part you did. Your love and thoughts will always stay with us. To Sharron and the team at Macdonald and Weston, thank you for your guidance and help. Please accept this as a personal thank you from us all.



