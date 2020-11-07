SOUTER, Elizabeth Mary
(Betty) (nee Scott):
Peacefully after a long battle on Monday, November 2, 2020, at home with her family. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Mervyn. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Warren Hamlin (Invercargill), Barbara and Peter (Rangiora), Kelly and Leeann (Alexandra). Loved Nan of Cushlia, Curtis and Sarah Young, Brittany and Hamish Stuart, Aleshia and Logan Holden. Loved older sister of Joan Hodges (Winton), Noel and Myra Simpson (Invercargill). As to Betty's wishes a private service has taken place. Messages to "The Souter Family, PO Box 632, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 7, 2020