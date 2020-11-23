SOPER,
Elizabeth Ann (Betty)
(nee Hodgkinson):
Peacefully, at Bainfield Park Residential Home, Invercargill, on Friday, November 20, 2020, aged 88 years. Wife of the late Lionel Soper, mother and mother-in-law of Bevan and Alexie (Yamba, NSW, Australia), Julie and *David Carr (Gore), and Betty had 8 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren. At Betty's request she has been privately cremated and her ashes will be interred at Garston at a later date. A big thank you to all the wonderful staff at Bainfield Park Residential Home where Betty has lived for the past 27 years. Messages to J Carr, 2 Anzac Street, Gore 9710.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 23, 2020