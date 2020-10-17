ROWLEY,
Elizabeth Anne (Anne)
(nee Peacock):
After a short illness, peacefully at Southland Hospital surrounded by her family, on Friday, October 16, 2020, in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife of the late John Rowley. Much loved Mum and Mum-in-law of: Mark and Katrine Field (San Diego, CA), Nicky Field and Andrew Dalziel (Bannockburn), Kim Field and Mark Bongers (S/Y Zizi, Borneo). Dearly loved Grandma of Matt and Stephanie; Fletcher; Kira; Mali and Stacey; Skyler and Hana, Ruby and Jordan, and Great-Grandma of Scarlett, and Baby Manihera. Loved daughter of the late Evan and Win Peacock. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Bob and Prue; Carole and the late John; Allen and Chris; Brian and Jane; Sandra and the late Frank; David and Margaret; and loved daughter-in-law and friend of Joan. A loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. A private service to farewell Anne will be held. Special thanks to the carers and staff of Donovan Wing, Rowena Jackson Retirement Village and the Medical Ward at Southland Hospital. Messages to Nicky Field, 183 Hawksburn Road, RD 2, Cromwell 9384.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020