ROBERTS,
Elizabeth Janice (Jan):
Passed away peacefully at Granger House, Greymouth on May 6, 2020, aged 77. Dearly loved partner of Mal Crawford (Nelson Creek) dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Grant, Megan and Graeme, Bronwyn and Arthur, and Casey and Debbie Crawford, loved Nana Jan of her seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren, and a special friend of many. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Granger House for their wonderful care and support of Jan over the years. Messages to Megan Reinds, 115 Alexander Street, Greymouth 7805. As per Jan's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Southland Times on May 9, 2020