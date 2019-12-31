PEPPERELL,
Elizabeth Lorraine
(Lorraine) (nee Illingworth):
Lorraine died peacefully on December 27, 2019 at Otago Community Hospice; in her 77th year. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandy and Tony, Allison and Jennie, Richard and Liz, cherished Nanna of Mike and Nicole, Debra, Kevin; Shaylee and Daniel, Shannon, and Brody, adored Great-Nanna of Linkin. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Trevor and Lynley Illingworth, aunt of Leanne and Stacey, and loved former wife of Ernie. Will be sadly missed by her beloved dog Jay. At Lorraine's request, a private family service has been held. Messages to Sandy McLaren, 620 Hina Hina Road, RD2, Owaka 9586.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha, & Milton.
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 31, 2019