MILLER, Elizabeth Carolyn
("Dreamweaver"): ANZLA, MBE
6.8.1936 - 20.8.2020
Liz gave joy and light to thousands through her unique career as librarian and storyteller. Her legacy will live on. Liz died at peace and surrounded by loving family and friends at Southland Hospital on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Dearly loved and cherished daughter of *Frederick Gascoigne Miller ("The Poet") and *Ngaire Miller. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of *John and Leony Miller (Christchurch), *Judy and Stan Crosswell, *Mary and *Lindsay Gray, Natalie and Rod Butler (Perth). Cherished Aunt to Mark, Robert, and Cory; Chris, Geoffrey, Mandy, and Linda; Tania, and Megan. Loved Great-Aunt of Jess, Sarah, Sophie, Josh, Stevie, Shanna, Ruby, Rhys, Tess, Sumayla, Tama, Sonya, Andrea, and Hannah. Much loved and special friend of Lesley Soper, Denise Corson, Tania Faulkner-McKenzie, and Candy, and of the Quaker faith she lived by. Thank you to all the staff who cared for Liz at Southland Hospital. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private service will be held. You are invited to view the service from 10.00am on Saturday, August 29, at frasersfunerals.co.nz/livestreams. Messages can be sent to Miller Family, 137 Morton Street, Invercargill 9812 or to Liz's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2020