Acknowledgement

Meulenbroek, Elizabeth Hendrika:



October 1929 - June 2019



The Meulenbroek family sincerely thank everyone for their kind words, cards, prayers, flowers, baking and thoughts on the passing our much loved mother, mother-in-law and oma recently.

Thank you to those who attended mum's superb funeral service, it gave us all great strength and hope at a difficult time. Thanks to all those who looked after us at Saint Patricks church.

Special thanks to Father Vaughn Hook for his compassion, faith and love shown to both mum and all of us, she wouldn't have wished for a better send off.

Thanks too to the Medical Ward hospital staff, and the Hospice, all of whom truly are wonderful people giving such kind care for the sick and dying in our community.





Published in Southland Times on June 29, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers