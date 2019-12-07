MACKAY, Elizabeth Anne:
At Resthaven Village, Gore, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Dearly loved daughter of the late Elizabeth and Alister Robert (Chiropracter), loved sister and sister-in-law of Colin (Gore), the late Donald and Isabel (Hamilton), and loved Aunty of her nieces and nephews.
"Treasured Memories"
A service to celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Tuesday, December 10, at 2.00pm private interment in the Gore Cemetery. Messages to 9 Ardwick Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019