MACDONALD,

Elizabeth Gaye (Liz)

(nee Warren):

On Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Dunedin Public Hospital, after a courageous journey, our treasured Liz left us for new adventures. Liz is the dearly loved daughter of Gwen Hodges (Warren) (nee Mitchell) and the late Walter Warren. Liz is the dearly loved step-daughter of the late John Hodges, loved and devoted sister of Helen, Heather and the late Michelle and the late Trevor, a loved friend and sister-in-law of Neil Reid and Miles Young and the late Ray Quinlan. Liz is the loved Aunty of Ricky, Nadine and Kevin, Kyle and Lana, a loved great-Aunty of Jordan, Mia, Levi, Capri, and Deon. A loved friend to many.

Fly free our beautiful Liz.

Details of Liz's celebration of life ceremony will be published at a later date.

