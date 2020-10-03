JOHNSTONE,
Elizabeth Martha (Beth):
Passed away peacefully at Wyndham Rest Home, on Friday, October 2, 2020, formerly of Gore. Best friend of Stanley Clark, wife of the late Arthur Johnstone, loved mother and mother-in-law of Russell and Jo, Lynda and Ian Milne, Annie and the late Jimmy Blondell, Gary and Angela, and cherished Nana, great-Nana and great-great-Nana. A service for Beth will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Tuesday, October 6, at 2.00pm. Interment at Charlton Park Cemetery followed by refreshments at Hokonui Bowling Club, Lyne Street, Gore. A special thanks to the staff at Wyndham Rest Home for their care of Beth over the last 15 months. Messages to 125 Woolwich Street, RD3, Gore 9773.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020