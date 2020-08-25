HUDDLESTON,
Elizabeth Clare (Betty):
Of 19 Welles Street, Ranfurly. Passed away in Dunedin Hospital surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in her 86th year. Much loved wife of Bill, and cherished mother of Rex and Dala; Mark and Pauline; Belinda and Jeremy; and Garry*. Much loved nana of Sheree and Ollie, Thomas and Jenna, Nathan and Hannah, Raelene and Sam, Rebecca and Nathan; Gillian and Graeme, Joanna and Luke. Great-nana of Brooke, Kane, Hemi, Andy, Callum, Grace, Olivia and Thea. Special Thanks to Dr Verne Smith and the staff of Maniototo Hospital and the paramedics of the Otago Rescue Helicopter. A private service was held on August 24, as per Betty's request. Messages to PO Box 14, Ranfurly 9353.
(*denotes deceased)
She will be greatly missed.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 25, 2020