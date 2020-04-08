Elizabeth HARGEST

Death Notice

HARGEST, Elizabeth Phoebe May (Betty):
Passed away at Peacehaven Village, Invercargill, on Monday, April 6, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Burt. Loved and cherished mum and mother-in-law of Wayne and Kathleen, Jillian and Ray Griggs, Janette and Raymond McCrostie, and Liz and Ian Nichol. Loved and adored Granny of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As per Betty's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to 273 Clearwater Road, RD 11, Mokotua 9877.

Published in Southland Times on Apr. 8, 2020
