FOSTER,
Elizabeth Sarah (Betty):
On October 15, 2019, peacefully at Leslie Groves Home and Hospital; aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Fred, treasured Mum of Colin and Vicki (Alexandra), Sharyn and Ross Wilson, and Craig and Nichola, much loved Nana Betty to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a loved sister of Andy and Daphne Lamont. Betty's family would like to thank the staff of Maybank and Leslie Groves for their loving care. A Memorial Service to celebrate Betty's life will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 1.30pm, on Friday, October 18.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019