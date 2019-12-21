DAWSON,
Elizabeth Shirley (Beth):
Passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019, at Essie Summers Retirement Village in Christchurch. Dearly loved daughter of the late William and the late Jean Dawson. Lovingly remembered by her southern cousins. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Beth Dawson, C/- 19 London St, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be advised.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 21, 2019