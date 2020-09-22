Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Elizabeth (Betty):

Passed away peacefully at home in Gore on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Loved wife of the late Roy Cunningham. Loved mother of the late Carol Ann. Much loved Grandma of Travis, Leroy, Nathan, Anita, and their partners. Devoted great-grandma to all her great-grandchildren. Loved daughter of Archie* and Matilda (Tilly)* Stewart, loved sister and sister-in-law of Jack* and June* Stewart (Waikaka), Annie* and Kevin* Soper (Gore), Criss* and Russell* Lush (Lumsden), Mary* and Lewis* Soper (Gore), Teresa* and George Will, and Cyril* Bonish (Gore), Roman and Eileen Stewart (Riversdale), Nellie and Jim* Stanton (Gore), Tilly (jnr) and Gerald De-Groot (Mosgiel), Archie (jnr) and Ann Stewart (Pyramid, Riversdale), loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews and special friend of Dawn and Geoff Reeves.

"Lovingly remembered and never forgotten"

In accordance with Betty's wishes a private service will be held at Cromwell Cemetery. Messages to 470 Charteris Bush Road, Greenvale, RD 5, Gore 9775.

(*denotes deceased)







