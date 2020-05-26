BURKE,
Elizabeth Fay (nee Wilson):
Passed away after a short illness in Auckland on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Cherished and adored wife of Brian, mother of Regan and Belinda, Karla and Jackson, Grandmother to Camden, Harper, Brooke and Mila. Youngest sister to Till and Eric, Bill, Joe and Avis, Dorothy, Gordon and Heather, Arthur and Wendy, Norman, and Owen and Margaret. On both Wilson and Burke sides of the family, Fay will be deeply missed by her many cousins, nieces and nephews. A private service is being held on Wednesday, May 27, in Auckland. Please respect the family's wishes at this time and refrain from sending flowers.
Published in Southland Times on May 26, 2020