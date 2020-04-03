Elizabeth BURGESS

Death Notice

BURGESS,
Elizabeth Margaret (Beth):
(Peacefully) on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home, Gore. Dearly loved wife and friend of Colin. Much loved Mum of Bunny and Helen (Gore), Craig and Marlene (Balclutha), David and Tracy (Winton). Very much loved and respected Nana of Michael and Jess, Emma; Claudia, and Hannah; Matthew, and Amanda and Shaun. Loved sister of Jenny, and Graham. Loved Aunty of her nieces and nephews.
"Sadly Missed"
In accordance with Beth's wishes a private cremation will be held. Messages to Flat 3, 121 Hokonui Drive, Gore 9710.

