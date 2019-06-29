BROWN, Elizabeth (Jean)
(formerly Seator, nee Tyrie):
Elizabeth, George, Rosemary and families sincerely wish to thank those who attended mum's service, the baking, cards, letters, flowers and visits at the time of her passing. A special thank you to Wilson Fraser, Rob and Rachelle Oosthuizen for your care and support. To the staff of Walmsley Home and Peacehaven a very big thank you for your care, love and support over the past 4 years. Please accept this as a huge thank you from us all.
