BLACK, Elizabeth Mary
Anne (Betty) (nee Kean):
Peacefully at Calvary Hospital Southland, on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Bernard. Loved mother, grandmother and great-grand mother of Mary and Ray O'Connell (Palmerston), Mathew and Kate, Bede, Ollie, Flynn, Neave O'Connell (Macraes); Bridget and Paul, Edie, Lilith Yandall (Wanaka); Phillipa and Jeromy, Maia, Soul van Riel (Hawea); Laetitia (Wellington) and Rachel O'Connell (Dunedin). Rosanne and the late Brian Robinson (Hamilton); Mike and Yvione, Moana, Maelys and Clotilde McCort (Brussells); Demian and Ceara, Noah Dunlop (Waihi Beach); Bryony (Tokyo), and Jeanie Black-Dunlop (Hamilton). Helen and the late Martin, Benjamin, Nicholas and Katrina, Willa, Aven; and Anna Black (Queenstown). David and Nicky (Winton), Monique and Hamish, Rowan Patterson (Dunedin); Katie and Adam, Leo Coleman (Christchurch), Sophie (Auckland), Ellah, and Chloe (Christchurch). Denis and Janine, Emily, Madison and Oliver Black (Wellington). Christopher and Robyn, Taylah and Amber Black (MacKay; Queensland); aged 95 years. Funeral details to follow. Messages to: 2263 Dipton Winton Highway, RD 2, Winton 9782.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 23, 2019