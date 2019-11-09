ALLAN,
Elizabeth Dodds (Elspeth):
(Peacefully) in the loving care of family and staff at Rowena Jackson on Thursday, November 7, 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill) Allan, dearly loved mother (Ma) and mother-in-law of Hugh and Rachel, Billy and Sandra, Ainslie and Mike, Jack and Katrina. Much loved and respected Grandma of Michael and Anna Allan, Brittany and Damon Leitch, Michaela and Devon McGrath, Alex Allan and Meghan and Sean Allan. A service for Elspeth will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Tay St, Invercargill, on Monday, November 18, at 10.30am. The funeral leaving at the conclusion for a private service at the Invercargill Crematorium.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16, 2019