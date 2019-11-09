Elizabeth ALLAN

Guest Book
  • "Please accept my Sincere Sympathy for your sad loss. Kind..."
Service Information
Macdonald & Weston Funeral Home
131 Yarrow St
Invercargill , Southland
032182156
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Tay St
Invercargill
View Map
Death Notice

ALLAN,
Elizabeth Dodds (Elspeth):
(Peacefully) in the loving care of family and staff at Rowena Jackson on Thursday, November 7, 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill) Allan, dearly loved mother (Ma) and mother-in-law of Hugh and Rachel, Billy and Sandra, Ainslie and Mike, Jack and Katrina. Much loved and respected Grandma of Michael and Anna Allan, Brittany and Damon Leitch, Michaela and Devon McGrath, Alex Allan and Meghan and Sean Allan. A service for Elspeth will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Tay St, Invercargill, on Monday, November 18, at 10.30am. The funeral leaving at the conclusion for a private service at the Invercargill Crematorium.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.