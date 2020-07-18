de KONING,
Elibertus Joris (Elbert):
"the firewood man"
Passed peacefully at home, 698 Peninsula Road, Queenstown, on July 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, aged 84. Cherished husband of Margaret, treasured father and father-in-law of Diana, Susan* and David Barton, Karl and Keli (Hobart). Loved Ope of Caitlin, Benjamin, Hannah, William and Daniel. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Stieneke and Maarten*, Jos* and Nellie, Aad and Gerda. Admired uncle of all his nieces and nephews in New Zealand and the Netherlands. A service to celebrate Elbert's life will be held in the Lake Hayes Pavilion, 1/719 Gibbston Highway, Queenstown, on Saturday, July 25, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance, Queenstown, would be greatly appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to 698 Peninsula Road, Kelvin Heights, Queenstown 9300.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from July 18 to July 22, 2020