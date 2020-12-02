PENEHA,
Eleanor Mary: QSM
Passed peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020, surrounded by family. Loved Nana, great-nana and cherished mother of Wendy and Clayton, Jan and John, Ian and Cheryl, and Gregory and Trudy. A service for Eleanor will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Thursday, December 3, at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to Wendy Andrews, 12 Sunhaven Cove, Cromwell 9310.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 2, 2020