Eleanor PENEHA

Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Service
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox Street
Invercargill
Death Notice

PENEHA,
Eleanor Mary: QSM
Passed peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020, surrounded by family. Loved Nana, great-nana and cherished mother of Wendy and Clayton, Jan and John, Ian and Cheryl, and Gregory and Trudy. A service for Eleanor will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Thursday, December 3, at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to Wendy Andrews, 12 Sunhaven Cove, Cromwell 9310.

Published in Southland Times on Dec. 2, 2020
