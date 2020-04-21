OLLIFFE,
Eleanor (nee Davey):
Sadly, but peacefully, passed away on April 18, 2020, in Dunedin. Loved wife of the late Ken. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rhonda and Ewart Campbell, Vicki and Wayne Bennie, and Jill and Tony Henderson. Grandmother of Nigel, Kris, Alana, Vanesa, Tarnia and Ellie. Great-grandmother to Sam, Alice, Angus, Jenny, Mathew, and Alex. Great-great-grandmother to Isabel and Jackson. Eleanor's wishes were for a private family cremation. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will facilitate an online service for Eleanor at a later date. Messages to 11 Pratt St, Waikouaiti 9510.
Gillions Funeral Services
FDANZ NZIFH
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 21, 2020